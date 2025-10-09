Orange County Veteran Organization Receives ‘Vets Who Rock’ Award

An organization that connects veterans with others who have walked in their shoes is this month's Vets Who Rock recipient.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected Tom Bauer and his organization, Vet 2 Vet of Orange County.

The Orange County program was created to make sure local veterans, active service members, and their families don’t have to navigate life after service alone. Whether it’s a cup of coffee and conversation or help finding the right benefits and resources, the team offers a place to talk with people who truly understand what military life can be like. Every interaction is veteran to veteran, keeping things confidential, judgment-free, and focused on building trust.

The group runs regular meetups, peer-led discussions, and special events where veterans can share experiences and support each other in a relaxed setting. These gatherings aren’t therapy sessions, but they often help in the same way by giving veterans space to open up with others who’ve walked the same road. Staff members also assist with case management and outreach, helping connect veterans and their families to counseling, benefits, and other community services that can make a real difference.

Beyond the day-to-day support, Vet 2 Vet also plays a key role in suicide prevention through the SSG Fox program. It’s part of a larger effort to check in on those who might be struggling and get them help before a crisis takes hold. For anyone who needs immediate support, counselors are available 24/7 through the Orange County Crisis Call Center. The goal is simple: make sure no veteran feels isolated or forgotten, and that every one of them has someone to reach out to when they need it most.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present the Orange County Vet 2 Vet program with $500 to help support their work with veterans in the Hudson Valley. If you'd like more information about their upcoming fundraisers and programs, you can visit their website.