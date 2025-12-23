WPDH Listeners Set Donation Record for Hudson Valley Veterans

Hudson Valley radio listeners help make the holidays brighter for hundreds of Hudson Valley veterans.

The Veteran Gift Card Drive started a few years ago as a simple way to give back to former service members living at Liberty Station, a veteran shelter in Poughkeepsie. Listeners donated gift cards to places like Walmart, Target, Dunkin' and McDonalds that were distributed to veterans at the shelter.

In the years to follow, the drive has grown to supply gift cards for veterans throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties, distributed through various VFW, Vet2Vet and community programs.

Thank You For Your Service

While the donated gift cards can benefit veterans and their families struggling with finances, it's the thought behind the gift that really makes a difference. "Commander" Tom Zurhellen, a Hudson Valley veteran advocate, says that the real joy comes from knowing that someone cares enough to say thank you and recognize our veterans for their service.

Nate Grant, a Vietnam Veteran known as "Nate the Great", volunteers to help distribute the gift cards. Grant says the look on a veteran's face when they realize someone they don't know has cared enough to send them a gift is what the holiday season is all about.

Record Amount Raised by WPDH Listeners in 2025

This year, the Boris Show traveled to McDonald's locations throughout Dutchess County. At the events over $6,000 was raised in gift cards and cash donations. Every penny will go directly to a local veteran this holiday season, reaching hundreds of local individuals and their families in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties.

This year's gift card drive was made possible by support from O'Connor & Partners Personal Injury Attorneys, Perfect Exteriors, McDonald's in Fishkill, Wappingers Falls and Poughkeepsie and Tasca Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat of Kingston.