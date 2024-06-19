WPDH ‘Vets Who Rock’ Organization Awarded $500 in June

A Hudson Valley organization that gives veterans a place to call their own is this month's Vets Who Rocks winner.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH and MHA of Dutchess County shine a spotlight on a different veteran's organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, our Vet Who Rock organization is the Hudson Valley National Center for Veteran Reintegration.

The center recently moved into its eighth and final home in Saugerties, New York. The HVNCVR's co-founder and executive director, Kevin Keaveny says the location is not only a place for veterans to take advantage of important resources but also find camaraderie amongst other veterans who share similar challenges.

Ulster County Vet2Vet Director, Gavin Walters, says the center is home to dozens of programs and such as peer counseling, support groups and even a weekly cookout. The Saugerties site also includes a pantry and "store" where veterans can shop for necessities like food and clothing for no charge.

One of the more popular programs at the HVNCVR is the wooden boat-building workshop where veterans can learn how to build kayaks and boats and sail them on the water. Organizers will be holding a workshop for this year's program on July 12 at the center.

Veterans who want to learn about all of the programs available can find the information at hvncvr.org.

101.5 WPDH and MHA of Dutchess County are proud to present the HVNCVR with $500 to help continue the great work that they do for our Hudson Valley Vets Who Rock.