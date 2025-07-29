Hudson Valley Gearing Up for Big WPDH Summer Concert

Poison, Motley Crue and Ratt frontmen will be part of WPDH's 50 years of rock anniversary celebration kick off. Get there early for pre-show concert with Breach the Asylum.

Three iconic voices of rock will perform at the WPDH Summer Concert and we cannot wait! Bret Michaels of Poison, Vince Neil of Motley Crue and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt will rock Bethel Woods at an epic summer concert to kick off the 50th anniversary celebration of the Hudson Valley's Home of Rock n Roll. Concert is this Sunday, Aug. 3 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY.

Get there for the pre-show concert with Hudson Valley rockers Breach the Asylum performing at 5pm on the Horizon Stage.

About Breach the Asylum

"Every show is a big show, but this one means a bit more for me personally. The first song I ever learned to play on Guitar was "Every Rose Has Its Thorn". To get the chance to start this party on a Bret Michaels show on the site of the original Woodstock Concert is special." - Vern Nickerson

Vern Nickerson tells us that the band has always played music that isn't afraid to touch on topics that are not always easy to talk about. "Our most recent single, "Despair is My Name" speaks of the epidemic of cutting and self-harm. The band even had Tigman in our video for "Bullets Over Love" which talks of the issue of gun violence in our country. No topic should be avoided. Rock and Roll isn't meant to be safe."

Breach the Asylum has been a staple in the Hudson Valley Music Scene since the band was formed in 2010. Many shows have been played in the area including The Chance Theater, The Derby and Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ.

The band has always played original music, but have a few surprises in store for this event. "We cannot just gloss over the loss we all felt with the passing of a legend. Ozzy was a huge loss for us and we will pay a tribute to him at the start of our set on the Horizon Stage. The band will also have Parker from Tungsten Society Pictures shooting footage for our next music video. So we are hoping to see many of you in Breach the Asylum T-shirts to be in the video."

After this show the band will be taking some time to get material recorded. The best place to hear the music is on Reverb Nation, but the band is on all platforms. Follow Breach the Asylum on Facebook.

A Little About Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels is best known as frontman of rock band Poison which has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. The band has also charted 10 singles to the Top 40 pf the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and a number-one single, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn".

Poison had great success in the mid 1980’s through the 1990’s selling over 50 million records worldwide with 15 million alone sold in the United States. The band released their breakthrough, multi-platinum debut album Look What the Cat Dragged in 1986 but they hit their peak with the album Open Up and Say… Ahh! in 1988. Open Up and Say… Ahh! was the band’s most successful release with four hit singles including the ultimate rock anthem "Nothin’ but a Good Time", "You’re Mama Don’t Dance", "Fallen Angel", and "Every Rose Has It’s Thorn". It Peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and sold 5 million copies.

A Little About Vince Neil

Vince Neil is best known as frontman of Motley Crue from their 1981 formation until his departure in 1992. Neil reunited with the band in 1996 and continued with them until the band's 2015 retirement, and again from the band's 2018 reunion onwards.

One of the biggest rock bands in the world, Motley Crue formed out of Los Angeles, California in 1981 with the classic lineup featuring Vince Neil on lead vocals, Mick Mars on guitar, Nikki Sixx on bass, and Tommy Lee on drums. The band sold 100 million records worldwide including 25 million in the U.S. alone. Big selling albums in the ’80s included Shout at the Devil, Theatre of Pain, Girls, Girls, Girls, and Dr. Feelgood. Motley Crue ended their career initially with a final world tour that lasted nearly 2 years.

Their "final show" was on Dec. 31, 2015, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. After the release of their biographical film The Dirt in 2019, the band announced that they would be hitting the road again on The Stadium Tour. The 2022 Stadium Tour was one of the biggest money makers, and overall most successful tours of last year. It featured Motley Crue along with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

A Little About Stephen Pearcy

Stephen Pearcy is best known as the founder, singer, songwriter of the heavy metal band Ratt which formed out of Los Angeles, California and had a successful career with a string of hits during the glam metal scene of the 1980’s. The band is best known for the songs “Round and Round” and “Lay It Down”. Other singles included "Wanted Man”, “You’re in Love” and “Dance” among others.

How Do I Get Tickets for the WPDH Summer Concert?

Tickets for the WPDH Summer Concert with Bret Michaels (Poison), Vince Neil (Motley Crue) and Stephen Pearcy (Ratt) are on sale now for a night of non-stop hits and high-energy performances that span generations. You don’t want to miss this! More info here. Listen to 101.5 WPDH to score your free tickets and enter for a chance to win front row seats here. WPDH will be broadcasting live for the concert. Look for Val Turco and Tigman with the live radio broadcast from 2 to 6pm at the PDH tent.

