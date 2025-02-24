Enter to Win Front Row Access to the 2025 WPDH Summer Concert

The 2025 WPDH Summer Concert has finally been announced! Get ready for the ultimate night of the most iconic voices in rock as Bret Michaels takes the stage with Vince Neil and special guest Stephen Pearcy on Sunday August 3rd at the one and only Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. We are teaming up with Bethel and giving away a pair of front row tickets to provide the ultimate experience for this years WPDH Summer Concert! See below to enter to win:

After the success and amazing energy during last years WPDH Summer Concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top, we have brought it back with this years show featuring three legendary frontmen of three different iconic rock bands. Bret Michaels, the voice of Poison, Vince Neil, the voice of Motley Crue, and Stephen Pearcy, the voice os Rate will all take the stage for one highly anticipated night of rock!

With a career spanning generations, Bret Michaels has solidified his status as a legendary figure in entertainment. As the frontman of the multi-platinum band Poison, Michaels helped define the sound of the ‘80s rock era, selling over 100 million records, digital downloads, and streams worldwide. His songwriting prowess led to timeless anthems like "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Nothing But a Good Time," and "Go That Far."

As the legendary voice of Mötley Crüe, Vince Neil has been a defining force in rock and roll for over four decades. Rising to global fame in the 1980s, Neil’s unmistakable vocals powered some of the most iconic anthems in rock history, including "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Dr. Feelgood," and "Home Sweet Home." With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Mötley Crüe became one of the most influential and notorious bands of all time, known for their high-energy performances and wild, rebellious spirit.

As the founder, lead singer, and driving force behind the multi-platinum band RATT, Stephen Pearcy helped shape the sound and style of 1980s hard rock. With his signature vocals and electrifying stage presence, Pearcy led RATT to global success with hits like "Round and Round," "Lay It Down," and "Wanted Man." The band became a cornerstone of the Sunset Strip scene, selling millions of records worldwide and dominating the airwaves and MTV during the height of the glam metal era.

Tickets for the 2025 WPDH Summer Concert are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster and the official Bethel Woods website. Enter our online contest below for an exclusive chance to be front row to experience Bret Michaels, Vince Neil and Stephe Pearcy at this once in a lifetime show! Our lucky winner will be contacted the week of the show: