Famed Woodstock Photographer Appearing at Museum at Bethel Woods

Special appearance and exhibition with Elliott Landy set for Woodstock anniversary weekend.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and the Museum at Bethel Woods celebrate the anniversary of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair annually in mid-August. This year's celebration is generously supported by Robyn Gerry.

Bethel Woods Center of the Arts posted on their official Facebook page earlier this week about an event set for Woodstock anniversary weekend Aug. 12 and 13. Peace Out with Elliott Landy.

Woodstock Anniversary Week 2025 features special guest Elliott Landy, who extensively photographed the festival and became a noted photographer of musicians and rock stars.

Early Journey and Breakthroughs

Landy began his photographic career in 1967, working freelance for underground newspapers to document anti‑Vietnam War protests and political activism, seamlessly transitioning into the rising rock and folk scenes around New York City.

His breakthrough came when manager Albert Grossman noticed photos he took of Janis Joplin and hired him to photograph The Band for their Music From Big Pink album.

Soon after, Landy photographed Bob Dylan for the Saturday Evening Post cover in 1968—launching a lasting creative relationship.

Iconic Works and Photography Style

As the official photographer of the 1969 Woodstock Festival, Landy's images of festival-goers and performers like Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Joan Baez, and Jim Morrison became iconic representations of the era.

His portrait photography of rock legends—including Dylan (Nashville Skyline), The Band (Music From Big Pink, The Band), Janis Joplin (Cheap Thrills), and Van Morrison (Moondance)—helped elevate music photography to fine art.

Known for using techniques like infrared film and embracing candid, unspoiled imagery, he aimed to capture the subconscious spirit of his subjects.

The week includes gatherings, celebrations, films, and further exploration of the ongoing Peace Initiative at Bethel Woods.

This is a week to honor the changemakers, the creatives, and the everyday people who still believe in the power of community, music, and peaceful revolution. I once met Elliott Landy at a recording session for an Elvis Presley tribute album at Levon Helm's studio in Woodstock, NY. This will be a great event to attend featuring the iconic photographer.

