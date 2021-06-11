WPDH Radio Personality Gets 5 Star Review on New Book

If you are a regular listener of the Boris and Robyn Show on WPDH, you know who Commander Tom is. And even if you don’t listen to the show, if you live in the Hudson Valley you’ve probably heard of him by now.

Commander Tom is Tommy Zurhellen, a Marist College professor and navy veteran who actually walked across the United States back in 2019 to bring attention to veterans and the challenges and issues they face every day here in our country. He walked 22 miles a day because roughly 22 veterans per day lose their lives to suicide.

It was a pretty amazing feat, and now Tom has written a book about the experience called ‘The Low Road: Walking the Walk for Veterans’. Tom is donating proceeds from the special VetZero Heroes edition of the book to the VetZero Project in Poughkeepsie. And the book is getting major attention and accolades here in the Hudson Valley and beyond.

Just yesterday I stumbled upon the goodreads.com website and saw that Tom’s book was doing really well. It’s got a 5 out of 5 star review. And every single person who reviewed ‘The Low Road: Walking the Walk for Veterans’ gave it 5 stars. Way to go, Commander Tom!

The book is available at various locations throughout the Hudson Valley including The Barking Goose in Newburgh, Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, Pleasant Valley Department Store, Blue Fox Books in Walden, Montano’s in Saugerties, Elizabeth Boutique and Cafe 40 in Poughkeepsie, the Spotty Dog in Hudson, Joe’s Barber Shop in Highland, and Finnegan’s Pub in Highland Mills. Or you can order your copy right here. Congratulations to Commander Tom Zurhellen, I can’t wait to his name on the New York Times Bestsellers List!

