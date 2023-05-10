WPDH is out on the streets with a stop in Montgomery, NY.

WPDH Orange Invasion is taking over Orange County, NY all month long for May. It's been nearly 5 years, and we're back! Listen weekday mornings at 7 am for Boris and Robyn to announce the Orange town of the day and the time we'll be there. Then listen for Ant Smash from the PDH roadcrew to tell you exactly where he's at. Stop by and grab a vintage Orange Invasion t-shirt and get signed up for the V-I-PDH package to see 4 big classic rock shows at Bethel Woods this summer!

Ant Smash from WPDH road crew Ant Smash from WPDH road crew loading...

What's the WPDH V-I-PDH Package?

When you stop at a WPDH Orange Invasion location, you can enter to win the V-I-PDH package for tickets to see Hollywood Vampires, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Steve Miller Band and Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick all at Bethel Woods this summer. Package includes pavilion seating, parking and a catered tailgate party from Handsome Devil BBQ for each show!

Get our free mobile app

Walden Savings Bank Facebook Walden Savings Bank Facebook loading...

WPDH Orange Invasion Stop at Walden Savings Bank in Montgomery, NY

Catch up with me Tigman, and the WPDH road crew on Friday, May 12 from 11 am-1 pm at Walden Savings Bank, 15 Scott’s Corners Drive in Montgomery, NY. Walden Savings Bank has been serving the community for over 150 years with 11 convenient branch locations throughout the Hudson Valley, offering a customized experience for both personal and business customers along with the latest options in digital banking, mortgage loans, commercial lending, and investment services.

Stop on out and see us this Friday afternoon at Walden Savings Bank in Montgomery. The Orange Invasion is on!