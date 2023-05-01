Orange Invasion 2023: WPDH Takes on Orange County
Orange County, we're coming for you!
All May long, WPDH is hitting the road and making pit stops all throughout Orange County! Each day, we're hitting a different Orange County business to set up and meet our WPDH listeners.
Come on by and visit us for the chance to score a collector's WPDH Orange Invasion t-shirt as well as exciting grand prize giveaways including prizes from local Orange County businesses!
Where Will WPDH Be in Orange County?
Tune in to the Boris & Robyn show every morning in May to find out the Town of the Day and catch the call from our road crew to find out our exact Orange County location! Want to plan ahead? Download the free WPDH app to get full access to our location map and exclusive reminders on where and where you can find us!
Buckle up Orange County, we'll see you soon!