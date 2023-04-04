Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp to Stop By the Hudson Valley

Hollywood Vampires set to perform in the area this Summer.

There's no telling what will happen when the Hollywood Vampires ascend the Hudson Valley.

Rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires was formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry of Aerosmith. The band name derives from The Hollywood Vampires, a celebrity drinking club formed by Alice Cooper in the 1970s which included the likes of John Lennon and Ringo Starr of the Beatles, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon of the Who and Mickey Dolenz of the Monkees.

This took place at the height of Cooper's drinking at the time, and the mission of the original Hollywood Vampires was to drink until no one could stand up. Touring members of the band over the years have included Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum Guns N' Roses, and Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots.

Hollywood Vampires No Stranger to the Hudson Valley

Individually, the Hollywood Vampires are no stranger to the Hudson Valley, as Alice Cooper has performed numerous times over the course of his career, including many times at what now is the former Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie.

Joe Perry has also performed there back in the day during the early Aerosmith days, and with appearances with the Joe Perry Project at The Chance in the 80's.

Johnny Depp has been spotted all over the Hudson Valley in recent years including last fall in Kingston. But it is a rare instance when the Hollywood Vampires appear together in the Hudson Valley, and that will change this summer.

Hollywood Vampires Set to Rock Bethel Woods

Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Jonny Depp and Tommy Henriksen) are set to perform at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on June 1 at 8pm. Opening the show will be Barry Goudreau's Engine Room featuring the former Boston guitarist and his band performing Boston classics.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. Get more info here.

It's shaping up to be a rocking summer at Bethel! Can't wait to see the Hollywood Vampires as they cause a little mischief in Sullivan County.