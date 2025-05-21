It's back! The WPDH Memorial Day 500 Countdown is this weekend.

The WPDH Memorial Day 500 Countdown returns this year. Songs you've requested and the biggest rock anthems make up this year's countdown compiling the ultimate rock ranking of the 500 greatest rock songs of all time. We'll be kicking off the countdown this Friday morning, May 23 at 11:30am and continuing all weekend right up through Memorial Day Monday, May 26 at 7pm.

Who Will be Number 1?

A lot of times with the countdowns each year, people seem to think that the number 1 song is definitely going to be Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" when in fact that isn't always the case. It has however been number 1 on numerous occasions. Will it return to the number 1 spot this year? Who knows?

All we can tell you is that the number 1 song on the WPDH Memorial Day 500 seems to change up each year. I remember a some years back, the number 1 spot was held by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' "I Love Rock n Roll". In previous years, even Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" held the number 1 spot, as has Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Freebird" and Ozzy Osbourne "Crazy Train".

Last year, the WPDH Memorial Day 500 saw Queen "We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions" take the number 1 spot.

Regardless of all the speculation, It will be interesting to see what lands at #1. Tune in all Memorial Day Weekend Long to the Memorial Day 500 Countdown Presented by Perfect Exteriors and Tasca Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Kingston. Download the PDH Mobile app and take us with you wherever ya go this weekend. You don't wanna miss a minute of it!