This weekend is for those not in love for Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day also called St. Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring a martyr named Valentine and through later folk traditions, it has also become a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world. But not everyone is into it.

EMI Records EMI Records loading...

As the J. Geils Band once sang, "Love Stinks'. The lyrics describe a love triangle in which two participants experience unrequited love, before segueing into a description of love gone sour in general. The lyrics may have been inspired by J. Geils Band lead singer Peter Wolf's marriage to actress Fay Dunaway, which ended in a 1979 divorce. Whatever the inspiration, the song remains the core theme of an annual tradition at the Home of Rock n Roll.

Even Adam Sandler sang the J. Geils Band classic in one of the most memorable scenes of the 1998 comedy The Wedding Singer, where Sandler plays Robbie Hart, a wedding singer in Ridgefield, New Jersey in 1985, whose own wedding to his fiancée Linda is approaching. After the relationship falls apart, Robbie Hart becomes depressed and starts breaking into a hilarious rendition of "Love Stinks".

Get our free mobile app

WPDH Love Stinks Weekend

This weekend we're supporting those not in love for Valentine's Day with a Love Stinks Weekend. Blocks of anti-love and heartbreaks songs all weekend long. Tune in all weekend!

10 Valentine's Day Facts That Will Blow Your Socks Off Gallery Credit: Bill Trotta

25 Retired Candy Heart Sayings That Won't See Another Valentine's Day Candy hearts are a Valentine's Day tradition. They seem to be in just about every candy aisle in February. But some of their messages haven't always stood the test of time. Here is a look at 25 retired messages you will no longer find on candy hearts. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll