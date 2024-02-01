Valentine’s Day In The Hudson Valley: 5 Romantic Date Ideas

Looking for a romantic date idea? We've got you covered.

Valentine's Day is coming up and the Hudson Valley has no shortage of cool happenings. Establishments throughout the area will be putting together some cool, hip events to try and lure you out but if you don't have plans yet for Feb. 14, we have some suggestions for some great date ideas.

5 Great Hudson Valley Valentine's Day Date Ideas

1. Hiking

Hiking on Trails George Frey /Getty Images loading...

Taking a scenic hike is a great way to unwind with your significant other on Valentine's Day. Check out the 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley.

2. Axe Throwing

Photo by Brands&People on Unsplash Photo by Brands&People on Unsplash loading...

Nothing says lovin' like a little competitive axe throwing with your significant other. At least that's what some people think as axe throwing seems to be a popular thing to do for the occasion. Check out Saxon Hall- Axes and Ales in Newburgh or District Social in Beacon for all your axe throwing fun.

3. Roller Skating

Photo by Lukas Schroeder on Unsplash Photo by Lukas Schroeder on Unsplash loading...

Roller skating has been around forever, and has always been considered a romantic date activity. Check out Hyde Park Roller Magic or Wood'n Wheel Family Fun Center in Ulster Park

4. Get Take Out and Stay Home

attachment-Takeout Food loading...

Order up take out from a nearby place on DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats or whatever app you use, or pick up some food and cook at home. You can make your loved one a fresh dinner and set the mood at home. Light candles, watch a romantic movie together, and see where the night takes you.

5. Dinner Out

Photo by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash Photo by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash loading...

The most popular Hudson Valley Valentine's Day date idea no surprise is a nice dinner out. So many great restaurants all over the Hudson Valley, there is no shortage of options. Many restaurants in the Hudson Valley will be doing specials for Valentine's Day, so there will be many great options to choose from.

