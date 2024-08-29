WPDH Labor Day to Z Weekend

A WPDH tradition returns this weekend.

Labor Day to Z Weekend

Poughkeepsie, New York's Home of Rock n Roll 101.5 WPDH is once again hosting rhe Labor Day through Z Weekend all weekend long! We'll be running through our classic rock library in alphabetical order starting 10am Friday with Hopkins in the workforce. Everything from Abracadabra to Ziggy Stardust.

Beatles, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses, Tom Petty and so many more. Whether you're having a bbq in the backyard, off to the beach, rockin on the river, or heading out of town for vacation, be sure to download the PDH Mobile app and take us with you wherever ya go this weekend. You don't wanna miss a minute of it! The perfect soundtrack to to Listen for the holiday weekend, the unofficial end of summer.

Stay Up Late Sunday Night

With Monday being a holiday, perhaps you have off. Sunday night at 11pm we'll be bringing you Motley Crue Dr. Feelgood as the WPDH Album of the Week album in it's entirety for it's 35th anniversary! You'll want to stick around for that. Dr. Feelgood is the fifth studio album for Motley Crue released in August of 1989. The album reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart going 6 times platinum in the U.S. with singles "Dr. Feelgood", "Kickstart My Heart", "Without You", "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" and "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S)".

The Labor Day to Z Weekend is presented by Potter Brothers in Fishkill and Kingston, on 101.5 WPDH The Home of Rock and Roll.