WPDH Interview With Queensryche’s Michael Wilton

WPDH recently spoke with guitarist and founding Queensryche member Michael Wilton ahead of the show this Sunday at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY.

Speaking with WPDH's Tigman, Michael Wilton talks about touring with Judas Priest on their current 50th anniversary tour, Queensryche's headlining show this Sunday in Peekskill, nearly 10 years with frontman Todd La Torre, new music, and more. Check out the full interview in the audio file below.

Queensryche formed back in 1980 out of Bellevue, Washington, and has recorded a total of 15 studio albums. Queensryche's 1988 album Operation: Mindcrime received worldwide acclaim and is considered to be one of the greatest heavy metal concept albums of all time. The album featured the band's first charting hits in the U.S., "Eyes of a Stranger" and "I Don't Believe in Love". "I Don't Believe in Love" was nominated for a Grammy at the Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance in 1990. The follow-up Empire in 1990 was also very successful with hit singles including "Silent Lucidity" and "Jet City Woman". "Silent Lucidity" was also nominated in 1992 for a Grammy for Best Rock Song and Best Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

