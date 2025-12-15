For the past 50 years, WPDH has been your home for the greatest rock music ever recorded. From cranking up the volume on your morning commute to soundtracking unforgettable moments in your life, classic rock has been there every step of the way. Now it’s time to celebrate five whole decades on the air.

As part of our 50th Anniversary Celebration, we want to hear from you! We’re asking listeners to tell us their favorite albums from the past 50 years — the records that defined generations, changed the sound of rock music, and still give you chills when the needle drops. If the album defined moments over the last 50 years for you, we want to hear about it!

Albums That Defined Eras

Over the past half-century, classic rock has delivered some of the most iconic albums of all time. Records like Rumours by Fleetwood Mac captured raw emotion and unforgettable melodies, while Pink Floyd’s The Wall pushed the boundaries of concept albums and arena-sized ambition. AC/DC’s Back in Black became a thunderous comeback and one of the best-selling albums in history, and Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. turned blue-collar stories into stadium anthems.

These albums didn’t just dominate the charts — they became cultural touchstones, passed down from one generation to the next, blasting through car speakers, basements, garages, and backyard parties.

Classic Rock Moments We’ll Never Forget

The past 50 years have also given us legendary moments that helped shape rock history. From Queen’s electrifying Live Aid performance in 1985 to the unforgettable final tours of bands like The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and Led Zeppelin’s reunion moments, classic rock has continually proven its staying power.

We’ve seen the rise of MTV change how fans experienced music, watched vinyl make a triumphant comeback, and celebrated Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions that honored the artists who built the foundation of the genre. Through it all, classic rock has remained timeless — loud, emotional, and unapologetically real.

Now It’s Your Turn

As we celebrate 50 years of WPDH we want to honor the albums that mean the most to you. Whether it’s a record you grew up with, one that reminds you of a specific time in your life, or an album you still play from start to finish, we want to know which classic rock albums deserve to be recognized.

Nominate your favorite albums from the past 50 years using the form below and help us celebrate the music that’s been the soundtrack of our lives. The album didnt have to be released over the last 50 years, just albums that were pivotal in your classic rock journey over the last 50 years. We’ll be highlighting listener picks throughout our anniversary celebration!

Thank you for rocking with us for 50 incredible years, and here's to many more!

click here if the form does not load for you.

