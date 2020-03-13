WPDH No Longer Broadcasting Live on Saint Patrick’s Day

The Boris and Robyn Show will not be presenting our annual live broadcast on St. Patrick's Day.

On Wednesday, Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommended and encouraged the cancelation or postponement of any large social gatherings or events in Orange County, for at least the next 14 days. While we are disappointed that we will not be able to join you at our live broadcast this year, the safety of our listeners and the entire Hudson Valley community is always our first concern. 101.5 WPDH and Townsquare Media believes it's in all of our best interests to follow to the Health Commissioner's recommendation.

Since making the recommendation, Orange County has announced the first individual in the county has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). As this is an evolving situation, we will continue to update everyone on the latest guidance and information from health officials throughout the Hudson Valley.

Of course, when the threat of coronavirus eventually slows or ends, we will be more than ready for a huge party. I'm sure all of you will be, too. When that time comes, we're gonna throw our biggest bash yet. And, of course, you're all invited.

Sincerely,

Boris

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO