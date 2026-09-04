More Detours Planned for Mid-Hudson Bridge Work This Month

Hudson Valley drivers who use the Mid-Hudson Bridge should prepare for another round of overnight detours next week.

The New York State Bridge Authority has announced several nights of construction on the Poughkeepsie side of the bridge that will close the ramp from the eastbound Mid-Hudson Bridge to Route 9 south.

The work is the latest phase of a major rehabilitation project that has already resulted in several overnight closures and traffic changes this summer.

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Mid-Hudson Bridge Ramp Closing Overnight

According to the Bridge Authority, the Route 9 southbound ramp will be closed beginning Wednesday, September 9 at 10pm through Thursday at 6am.

There is no closure scheduled for Thursday night.

The ramp will close again Friday, September 11 at 10pm and is expected to reopen by 10am Saturday. Another closure is scheduled from 6pm Saturday through 6am Sunday if additional work is necessary.

Sunday night has also been reserved as a recovery date in case weather or other issues force crews to change the schedule.

Drivers heading east across the Mid-Hudson Bridge who normally take Route 9 south will need to continue into Poughkeepsie and make a left onto Market Street. From there, motorists can use the westbound Route 44/55 arterial to access Route 9 north and loop around to Route 9 south.

Crews will be demolishing existing pavement and installing precast concrete slabs in the ramp area.

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Major Mid-Hudson Bridge Project Continues

The overnight detours are part of the ongoing Mid-Hudson Bridge East Approach Rehabilitation Project.

The $34.4 million project is focused on the section between the Route 9 ramps and the former toll house on the Poughkeepsie side of the bridge. Work includes replacing bridge decks on five approach spans, repairing and painting steel over the Metro-North tracks, filling portions of the viaduct with lightweight concrete and making other structural, drainage and safety improvements.

The project is designed to extend the life of the Mid-Hudson Bridge's east approach and is expected to continue through 2027. During normal commuting hours, the Bridge Authority says the familiar reversible two-lane/one-lane traffic configuration will remain in place. Most lane closures and detours are being scheduled during off-peak and overnight hours.

Backups onto the bridge, however, have been felt throughout the day. A long, slow-moving line of vehicles has become a common sight on the northbound side of Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, especially during rush hours.

Drivers traveling through the area next week, especially on the overnights, are being urged to leave some extra time and pay close attention to signs directing traffic through downtown Poughkeepsie.