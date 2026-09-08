‘White Lotus’ Star Lends Support to Hudson Valley Sanctuary

A familiar face from The White Lotus is helping spread the word about a Hudson Valley horse sanctuary that has become an important part of his family's life.

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

Walton Goggins surprised supporters of Little Brook Farm in Old Chatham with a special video message that was played during the organization's fundraising gala over the weekend.

Goggins, who starred as Rick Hatchett in the third season of HBO's The White Lotus and is also known for Fallout, Justified and The Righteous Gemstones, explained that his connection to the farm is much more than that of a celebrity lending his name to a good cause.

"I moved to the Hudson Valley almost five years ago," Goggins told those attending the gala. "I've been riding my entire life. My son has been riding for 10 years."

Goggins said discovering Little Brook Farm and its operators, Summer and Lynn, helped his family feel more connected to their new community.

"When we landed here, coming across Summer and Lynn and being a part of what they do at Little Brook Farms fundamentally changed our relationship to this place," he said. "All of a sudden, we had a home."

One of America's Oldest Horse Sanctuaries is in Columbia County

Little Brook Farm was established in 1977 and describes itself as one of the oldest horse rescue sanctuaries in the United States. The organization has rescued hundreds of horses and currently oversees the lifelong care of more than 100. Horses are never bred or sold, and adopted animals must be returned to the sanctuary if their owners can no longer care for them.

The organization receives no government funding and has no paid employees. Its nonprofit, Balanced Innovative Teaching Strategies, or B.I.T.S., has also offered educational, vocational and therapeutic programs using rehabilitated animals since 1986.

Goggins said his son has spent time working at the barn, caring for the horses and learning from those who run the sanctuary.

"Their work is some of the most important that I've come across in my relationship to horses over the course of my life," Goggins said.

Photo by Lara Baeriswyl on Unsplash a couple of horses standing next to each other

Walton Goggins Calls the Hudson Valley Home

While many fans may associate Goggins with Hollywood, he's actually been a Hudson Valley resident for several years.

Goggins, his wife, filmmaker Nadia Conners, and their son moved east during the pandemic after spending years visiting and renting homes in the region. The family eventually settled into a sprawling 1920s home designed in the style of a Scottish hunting lodge.

Goggins even opened the doors of the property to Architectural Digest, which featured an extensive tour of the family's renovated Hudson Valley home. The secluded estate sits on more than 100 acres. Now, nearly five years after arriving in the Hudson Valley, Goggins says places like Little Brook Farm are what have made the area feel like home.

He ended his message by urging those attending the gala to continue supporting the sanctuary.

"It is only through our support that important work like this continues," Goggins said. "So from the bottom of my heart, thank you." Little Brook Farm's website has an online donation form for anyone interested in helping them continue their mission.