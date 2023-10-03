Popular BBQ Restaurant set to open Poughkeepsie spot this week.

Newburgh's Handsome Devil BBQ has been around for 10 years and has been a huge success since its inception in 2012 with its storefront and catered events. Ed Randolph is the creative entrepreneurial force behind Handsome Devil LLC delivering traditional BBQ.

Handsome Devil has been named the principal BBQ vendor for the NYC Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival, caterer for Warner Bros movie premieres and much more. In 2017, Handsome Devil LLC was recognized by the Food Network as Champions for Best BBQ for the NYC Wine and Food Festival. Ed along with his wife Noelle have authored 2 Amazon Best Selling cookbooks; SMOKED and Showstopping BBQ with Your Traeger Grill.

This past summer, Handsom Devil BBQ did a weekend pop-up event on Academy St in Poughkeepsie that was a huge success on July 21 and 22. Then in August, I noticed what looked like permanent Handsom Devil branding on the Academy Street spot where the pop-up had occurred. Well after a chat with owner Ed Randolph, I was told that an announcement would be forthcoming, and that announcement came on Monday.

Handsome Devil BBQ Opening in Poughkeepsie This Week

Handsome Devil LLC took to social media on Monday with a video announcing the opening of the new spot at 26 Academy Street in Poughkeepsie this Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m.

THURSDAY THURSDAY THURSDAY. The pop ups are over. It's time to call 26 Academy street, Poughkeepsie home and be a permanent fixture for the community. Doors will open at 11:30, stop by lunch or a simple hi drive by.

This exciting news for bbq lovers in Poughkeepsie to experience what Newburgh and the surrounding areas have for many years; some of the best bbq around. Best of luck to Ed and the crew on their newest Handsom Devil location in Dutchess County.

