Live WPDH Broadcast Set For Resorts World Hudson Valley In Newburgh, NY

WPDH is set to broadcast live from New York's newest casino.

Resorts World Hudson Valley in Newburgh opened up its doors this past December with a lot of excitement from folks all over the Hudson Valley and surrounding areas. New York's newest casino located in the Newburgh Mall held its grand opening on Dec. 28.

The new spot features 1,200 state-of-the-art slots and electronic table games plus the Resorts World Bet Bar where you can bet on your favorite teams while enjoying some adult beverages. The casino also has new member offers and monthly promotions.

Great Working Relationship with Resorts World

Townsquare Media has had a great working relationship with the Resorts World Casinos over the years. Resorts World Catskills in Monticello has been a hotspot since opening nearly 5 years ago back in 2018. They have hosted many great shows including Bret Michaels of Poison, REO Speedwagon, Deep Purple and Cheap Trick among others.

Last year we took the WPDH afternoon show on the road to Monticello for a live broadcast and had a blast. We were there for a Sunway Series exclusive, private viewing party.

Live Broadcast from the All New Resorts World Hudson Valley in Newburgh, NY

WPDH is set to go live this Friday afternoon from Resorts Word Hudson Valley in Newburgh, NY from 3 pm - 7 pm. Come check out the beautiful new casino and enter to win tickets to see some great shows this summer including Metallica at MetLife Stadium along with Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick at Bethel Woods. Get out for some weekend fun this Friday at Resorts World Hudson Valley in Newburgh!

