WPDH Big Hair Scare is Back!

Its to the Wayback Machine, and back to the era of spandex, mullets and big...big hair.

80s hair metal-also called glam metal, was a flashy, loud, and wildly popular subgenre of rock that exploded during the 1980s. It combined the catchy hooks of pop with heavy riffs of metal, and it was just as much about the look as the sound.

🎸 Core Characteristics

Big hair : Teased, sprayed, and voluminous hairstyles—hence the name.

Spandex and leather : Tight pants, makeup, leopard print, and lots of accessories.

Anthems and ballads : Songs were either hard rock party anthems or emotional power ballads.

Guitar solos : Virtuoso shredding was essential—think tapping, dive bombs, and whammy bars.

Production: Glossy, high-budget sound with layered vocals and clean guitar tones.

🎤 Top Bands

Some of the biggest hair metal bands of the '80s include:

Mötley Crüe – Sleazy, rebellious LA rock with hits like "Girls, Girls, Girls"

Poison – Glam kings known for "Every Rose Has Its Thorn"

Bon Jovi – More mainstream but massive, with hits like "Livin’ on a Prayer"

Def Leppard – UK band with polished arena rock anthems like "Pour Some Sugar on Me"

Ratt – Sleazy LA metal with "Round and Round"

Twisted Sister – Famous for "We're Not Gonna Take It"

Other hair metal bands that were influential acts include:

Cinderella

Warrant

Quiet Riot

Skid Row

L.A. Guns

📈 Rise and Fall

Early '80s : Grew out of the L.A. Sunset Strip scene.

Mid to late '80s : Huge commercial success, MTV helped boost visibility.

Early '90s: Grunge (Nirvana, Pearl Jam) arrived and made hair metal look outdated overnight.

🔥 Legacy

Often mocked for excess and superficiality, but loved for its energy and fun.

Still has a loyal fanbase; many bands still tour.

Influenced modern glam, hard rock, and even pop-punk aesthetics.

