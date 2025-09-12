Former Replacements/Guns N’ Roses Bassist Set for Hudson Valley Show

Tommy Stinson returns to Poughkeepsie for intimate club show.

Tommy Stinson gained notoriety as bassist for The Replacements in the 1980’s. The Replacements formed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1979. Initially a punk band, they were one of the main pioneers of alternative rock. The band consisted of Stinson on bass, his half-brother Bob Stinson on guitar, guitarist/vocalist Paul Westerberg, and drummer Chris Mars. The group disbanded in 1991 and reunited for some time in 2012. Stinson actually lives in the Hudson Valley and has called Hudson, NY home for nearly a decade.

The Replacements' music was influenced by artists like the Rolling Stones, Faces, Slade, Lou Reed, the Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Bob Dylan along with punk rock bands including the Ramones, New York Dolls, Buzzcocks, the Damned and the Sex Pistols. In addition to a solo career, Tommy Stinson also had an alternative rock band called Bash & Pop, he has also played with Soul Asylum and was a member of Guns N’ Roses from 1998 until 2016. He appeared on the 2008 album Chinese Democracy along with the live 2014 DVD release Appetite for Democracy 3D.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

The Shamrock Club is a social club located at 76 Delafield St. in Poughkeepsie, NY. Founded in 1947, it consists of 100 members and the club can be rented out for special events. Tommy Stinson solo will play the Shamrock Club with special guest Cowboys in the Campfire on Friday night, Sept. 19 at 7pm. Show is all ages. Tickets start at $28 and you get more info here.

Get our free mobile app

Don't miss this intimate show and rare Poughkeepsie area appearance from rock legend Tommy Stinson at The Shamrock Club!

Punk Rock Museum, Las Vegas

10 Alternative Rock Songs Written Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs Drugs are a part of life. They are also a part of rock — even alternative rock. So because heavy metal and classic rock already have so many inebriated tales of their own, here are a few from the alt-rock end of things. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp