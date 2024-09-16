WPDH Awards Mid-Hudson Works $500 For Helping ‘Vets Who Rock’

An organization that has been helping Hudson Valley veterans since after World War II is this month's Vets Who Rock winner.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran's organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, our Vet Who Rock organization is Mid-Hudson Works.

Mid-Hudson Works offers workforce development training and support to underserved populations, including local veterans. The organization partners with local businesses, putting veterans to work for them while earning money and valuable skills to help them reintegrate into the workforce after their service in the military.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

In 2022, North River Roasters donated its roastery to Mid-Hudson Works. The coffee business is now run by veterans. A special Patriot Blend has been made available to retailers to raise awareness for military families and honor Hudson Valley veterans.

The organization is also supporting veterans with Suits For Heroes. Ron Ferris, Director of Business Development for Mid-Hudson Works, tells us the program collects gently used suits and business attire and them provides them to Veterans who need them for interviews or other business-associated functions. Suits can be dropped off on Fridays from 8am to 3pm at Mid-Hudson Works on Washington Street in Poughkeepsie.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present Mid-Hudson Works with $500 to help continue the great work that they do for our Hudson Valley Vets Who Rock.