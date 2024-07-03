WPDH Awards Blue Star Moms $500 For Helping ‘Vets Who Rock’

A group of Hudson Valley mothers with children who serve in the military are being recognized for supporting our veterans.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH and MHA of Dutchess County shine a spotlight on a different veteran's organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, our Vet Who Rock organization is Blue Star Mothers of the Hudson Valley.

This group of mothers, grandmothers and caregivers offers support for each other while also giving back to the Hudson Valley Veteran community. While our military are recognized for their service, their family members also make a huge sacrifice for our country. The worry and stress that come with being a Blue Star Mother are made a bit easier by this caring and comforting network of military moms who support each other.

This year, the group started a $10,000 grant program to help stem the epidemic of veteran suicide. The Blue Star Mothers distributed the money to several organizations throughout the Hudson Valley to help with outreach and counseling for veterans.

Facebook/Blue Star Mothers of the Hudson Valley NY15 Facebook/Blue Star Mothers of the Hudson Valley NY15 loading...

One of the group's most popular fundraisers is their Galentine's Day Designer Handbag Bingo. The event is a wild night of bingo with a DJ and dancing. Players compete to win designer handbags and other fun prizes. Be sure to keep your eyes on the group's Facebook page for an announcement about the annual event's return this February.

101.5 WPDH and MHA of Dutchess County are proud to present Blue Star Mothers of the Hudson Valley with $500 to help continue the great work that they do for our Hudson Valley Vets Who Rock.