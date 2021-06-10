Ivan Lendl’s Stunning $16.5 Million Connecticut Home Features Two Pools and Horse Stables

Tennis phenom Ivan Lendl was the #1 tennis player globally for 270 weeks and won 94 singles titles during his prime playing days in the mid to late 80s. Lendl was born into tennis, where his mother and father were top players in his home country of Czechoslovakia.

He turned pro in 1978 and won seven singles titles in 1980. During his career, Lendl won the US Open three times: 1985, 1986, and 1987. According to tennisfame.com, he was known as a punishing baseliner, hitting a heavy topspin forehand. In addition, his running one-handed forehand shot helped him win his many titles.

On December 21, 1994, at the age of 34, Ivan Lendl announced his retirement citing chronic back pain as the reason. However, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2001, and his total prize-winning money totaled $21,262,417.

Ivan Lendl has put his 445-acre estate at 400 5 1/2 Mile Road in Cornwall, CT. on the market for $16,450,00. Don't forget mortgage interest rates are at their lowest.

WOW: Ivan Lendl's Stunning $16.5 Million CT Home Features Two Pools and Horse Stables

