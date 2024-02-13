Peace, Love & Rock N Roll Art Exhibit Set For Ulster County, NY

Hudson Valley based artist Christopher LaTorre holding art opening in Glenford, NY.

Hudson Valley native Christopher LaTorre has lived and worked in the worlds of art and music from a young age. An avid cartoonist, painter, stone mason, sculptor, muralist, and musician, all of these passions are woven into the works exhibited today.

While an art major at Kingston High School, LaTorre augmented his education at Woodstock School of Art where he began working with watercolors, life drawing, and sculpture. He honed his skills while continuing his education not only at Woodstock School of Art, but also at Ulster County Community College and SUNY New Paltz under the tutelage of such local artists as Staats Fastoldt, Ian Machell, Pablo Shine, Josephine Bloodgood, and Keith Hoyt.

LaTorre has always enjoyed working with multiple mediums and exploiting and stretching the bounds of his materials. LaTorre’s constant inquisitiveness for all mediums brought him to work for architect Nancy Copley, and puppeteer John Henson of Hill House Studio/Productions. While working for Henson he had the great fortune to work under one of his most influential of mentors, artist John Kahn, whose work is most famously connected to Jim Henson’s Muppets, Fraggle Rock and The Dark Crystal.

Rock n Roll Background

LaTorre has sought ways to combine his love for music with his artwork, which is visible in his pieces for this very show. In the world of music, LaTorre has worked as a loader, a stage manager, a guitar tech, a studio musician. He has collaborated artistically on album art/covers, posters, and book illustrations with numerous musicians and bands. He has created original album art for Matt Drenik’s Grammy award-winning label Get Loud Records, for James Eliot Jones of The Marvelous Three and The Need, and solo albums for Richie Scarlet formerly of the Ace Frehley Band and Leslie West’s Mountain. Notably, he has also collaborated with Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer, and original bassist for Alice Cooper, Dennis Dunaway on cover art and posters for Dunaway’s 5th Ave. Vampires band.

Most recently, LaTorre has worked on illustrations and posters for the band Battleme, even collaborating with Matt Drenik, the lead singer, songwriter, and producer of Battleme, as well as lead singer of Lions on an original illustrated book.

Peace, Love & Rock N Roll art Opening at Queen of Rogues

Queen of Rogues is an art center in Glenford is the location for Chris LaTorre's Peace, Love & Rock N Roll exhibit which will hold a special opening event on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 6pm. Opening Night will be an incredible experience with amazing art, wine, and other edible party favors. Its sure to be an event to not be missed. Get more info here. Get out to this event that is sure to be an amazing night celebrating the work of this very talented artist.