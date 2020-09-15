Woodbury Common, 6 Other New York Malls Closed on Thanksgiving

The Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and other malls in New York won't be open on Thanksgiving.

On Monday, mall owner Simon Property Group announced all of its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon David Simon said in a press release.

All Simon properties will be open on Black Friday, officials say.

Simon Property Group operates seven centers in New York, including three in the Hudson Valley. In the Hudson Valley, Simon Property Group operates the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, The Shops at Nanuet in Nanuet and The Westchester in White Plains.

It also operates Roosevelt Field in Garden City, Smith Haven Mall in Lake Groove, Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station and Waterloo Premium Outlets in Waterloo.