New Lower Hudson Valley Chick-Fil-A To Be Biggest in Northeast

Chick-Fil-A is finally coming to the Hudson Valley area and in a big way.

For years now, it seems like there are two fast food chains that the Hudson Valley area has been clamoring to get, a White Castle, and a Chick-Fil-A. It seems whenever there are rumors about new fast food places coming in, these two restaurants get brought up the most. Personally, I'd rather see more Arby's restaurants in the Hudson Valley as there's only one in the area and it's in Newburgh, but that's just my opinion. But for lovers of Chick-Fil-A, there's reason to be happy.

Headquartered in College Park, Georgia, Chick-Fil-A is the largest American fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches, with nearly 3,000 restaurants across 48 states, as well as in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. As of now, the chain's closest Hudson Valley location is just over the Connecticut state line in Danbury and Brookfield, and in Ramsey, NJ.

Also See: Best Places to Get Burritos in the Hudson Valley

There's been talk already about Chick-Fil-A opening their first Hudson Valley location soon in the lower Hudson Valley area, in Yonkers. The Chick-Fil-A website also states that a new location will be coming soon to the NY State Thruway Plattekill Travel Plaza and now there's talk of another location that if approved with a special pick-up design, will make it the biggest in the northeast.

Get our free mobile app

Biggest Chick-Fil-A in the Northeast to open in Rockland County

Rockland Report is saying that Chick-Fil-A is seeking approval to open in Nanuet with a special pick-up design that will make it the largest Chick-Fil-A in the northeast. They hope to open in mid to late 2024 off Route 59 in Nanuet.