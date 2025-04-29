Barnes & Noble Closes Hudson Valley Store; What’s Next for Chain

Barnes & Noble has sold its last book at one Hudson Valley location after 20 years in business, but it may not be all bad news for New York State customers.

Sometimes you can have the best-run company in the world with the most loyal customers, but there's nothing you can do to change the way people shop. Stores like Blockbuster Video, Radio Shack and GameStop are just a few examples of how difficult it is to overcome changing technology and shopping habits.

One retail chain has bucked the trend, thriving in an environment that many people predicted would have them shut down years ago. Ever since Amazon.com launched its online bookstore in 1994, the world has been waiting for Barnes & Noble to go out of business. Thirty years later, the chain is still here, but many wonder for how much longer.

Barnes And Nobles Booksellers Considers Selling Itself Getty Images loading...

Hudson Valley Barnes & Noble Closes

On April 20, the Barnes & Noble in White Plains closed its doors for the very last time. The store, located at City Center, had been serving customers for over two decades. According to the store's manager, the location was closed after its lease ended.

While this is bad news for local book lovers, don't expect this to be the start of a downward trend for the beloved retailer. While the Poughkeepsie, New York Barnes & Noble recently closed down for several days due to electrical issues, there's no indication that any other Hudson Valley locations are in danger of shutting down.

Fears that the e-reader or tablet would replace traditional books have turned out to be more fiction than non-fiction. According to Business Insider, the company is stronger than ever and plans to open up at least 60 new stores this year. While music, movies and television have all gone to streaming services, readers just can't seem to part with their paperback books.

