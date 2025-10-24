Father and Daughter Duo Honored and Awarded for Heroic Actions in Westchester County

Recently in Westchester County, a Father and Daughter duo had their well earned and deserved moment of recognition, for their heroic actions last year that resulted in one woman's life being saved. The occasion was marked by a full ceremony and the father and daughter's heroism being solidified with an inaugural award for what they did on the fateful day.

Father and Daughter Awarded with Civilian Hero Awards

The inaugural Civilian Hero's Award Ceremony was held at the Westchester County Courthouse on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, and was given to both Armando Gramajo and his daughter, Shayla Gramajo. Their actions on May 4, 2024, placed them directly in the path of danger but ultimately resulted in their saving the life of one woman, identified as Carolina, in the midst of a domestic violence situation.

The holding of the ceremony this month was also made even more significant, as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Heroic Efforts in Westchester County

As previously stated, the initial event that lead to the Gramajo's heroic actions occurred back on May 4, 2024. On that day the woman identified as Carolina, was home with her then 6-year old daughter and husband, identified as then 35-year old, Carlos Obed-Tovar. At a point, an argument broke out between Obed-Tovar and Carolina, regarding a conversation she'd had with a male colleague at her place of employment.

According to multiple sources including ABC 7, the New York Post, and the original press release from the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, Obed-Tovar during the argument would grab a kitchen knife and began attacking Carolina. Carolina would sustain a total of 35 cuts and stab wounds all over her body. Carolina managed to escape the apartment with Obed-Tovar still in pursuit. During the escape Obed-Tovar with a second knife he obtained, stabbed Carolina with such force the handle broke, leaving the blade logged in her head.

It was during that time that Armando Gramajo, was at home working on his vehicle when he herd the cries for help in Spanish. Gramajo, a bus driver who was originally born in Guatemala, saw what was transpiring and leaped into action, shouting "Para, Para"- the command for "stop" in Spanish, which he'd learned serving in the Guatemalan army.

Astoundingly the command issued worked, and Obed-Tovar ceased his attack. Gramajo then made the call for his daughter Shayla from their home, who at the time was training to be a physician's assistant, to tend to Carolina's profusely bleeding wounds. With towels she obtained, Shayla applied pressure to the wounds to control the bleeding. It was later learned that Obed-Tovar had previously served as a narocits officer in his native Colombia, and the command of "Para Para", made him stop on instinct.

Heroic Aftermath

The victim, Carolina was rushed immidiately to a local hospital where she underwent emergency surgery to treat her injuries. The attack would leave Carolina with permanently damaged vocal cords, impacting her ability to speak.

Obed-Tovar was taken into custody by police and has since plead guilty for the crime of Second Degree Attempted Murder. He was sentenced in August of 2024 by Judge James McCarty to 12 years in state prison, and 5 years of post release supervision once his sentence has been served.

Westchester County District Attorney emphasized throughout this investigation the depravity of domestic violence, while also hightling the bravery of both Armando and Shayla Gramajo, stating "They embody hope, solidarity and the true essence of compassion", and calling their actions "a credit to the entire Westchester County community".

