Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police

Do You Recognize This Woman? She&#8217;s Wanted by Walden Police

Walden Police Department/Facebook

Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman.

According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,

The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
On 8/30/2022 she
shoplifted from Thruway Sporting Goods.

Walden Police Department/Facebook
Wanted in Walden, New York

She is described as a medium-height white female, possibly between the ages of 25 and 40 with long brown or black hair. Walden Police announced that she allegedly shoplifted items from Thruway Sporting Goods located at 78 Oak St, Walden, NY.

The alleged shoplifting incident took place back on Tuesday, August 30th at the popular sporting goods store. We've reached out to the police department but at the time of writing, they haven't responded and haven't said anything else about the incident just that they are looking for the community's help in identifying the woman pictured above.

Police also provided the pictures below in hopes that some might recognize her...

Walden Police Department/Facebook
Walden Police Department/Facebook
Police also shared a picture of the car the woman was allegedly driving when she committed the crime at Thruway Sporting Goods. Here is the car...

Walden Police Department/Facebook
Recognize the Car or Woman?

Walden Police are asking anyone that might have any information about the woman, her identity, or whereabouts, to please contact them by calling 845-778-5595. Like most calls to the police, all calls with any information on the woman will remain confidential.

Filed Under: Orange County, Walden, Walden New York, Walden Police Department
Categories: Articles
