Woman Stabbed Orange County Teen Multiple Times, Police Say

Risto Viitanen

A Port Jervis woman was arrested after allegedly using a folding knife to stab a 15-year old male multiple times.

On June 24th, 2019 Port Jervis Police arrested Juliette Pampalone, age 19, of Port Jervis and charged her with assault second-degree (Class D Felony) and criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

The arrest results from an investigation into  a reported stabbing that occurred during the late evening hours of June 23 on Sussex Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line.

The defendant allegedly used a small folding knife to stab a fifteen year old male multiple times  in the upper body and neck during a physical altercation.

The victim was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for medical treatment. The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

 The defendant was arraigned in Port Jervis City Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bail pending further court appearance.

