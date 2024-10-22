An elderly woman from New York state died after police say she was hit by a United States Postal Service vehicle. The accident happened Sunday morning, as the woman was crossing the street, reports The Post Standard. Offcials say the crash is currently under investigation.

Statistics posted by the New York State Health Department report that "motor vehicle traffic crashes are the leading cause of injury related death for New York state residents".

During the period from 2012-2014 there was an annual average of 1,098 deaths, 12,093 hospitalizations and 136,913 emergency department visits because of motor vehicle traffic injuries among state residents, reports the NYHD.

New York State Woman Fatality Struck by USPS Vehicle

The East Aurora Police Department said in a news release that a 79-year-old woman was struck and killed when she was hit by a mail truck. Police say the USPS vehicle had been turning right on to Main Street in the Village of East Aurora.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

East Aurora Police Chief Patrick Welch told WIVB that the collision appears to be a "terrible accident". The driver of the vehicle was said to have been driving slowly at the time according to police. The Post Standard repost that the USPS driver has been fully cooperative.

Police say the victim has been identified as 79-year-old Mary E. Kerwin, of East Aurora.

See Also: Feds Say Postmaster From New York State Used Post Office to Run Drug Operation

See Also: New York State Police Searching For Escaped Cows After Truck Crash on I-84