Law enforcement, fire officials, and local farmers are on still on the search for six escaped cows that got loose after a truck overturned on I-84. Initially, fifteen cattle had gotten away, according to officials. New York State Police posted video to social media, using a drone, that showed individuals attempting to wrangle some of the escaped animals.

New York State Police Searching For Escaped Cows After Truck Crash in Orange County

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 20, troopers from the Greenville barracks responded to the intersection of I-84 Exit 1 and Route 6 in the town of Deerpark for a report of an overturned tractor trailer.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Kenworth carrying cows of various breeds was traveling west when the operator of the vehicle stated that his brakes failed. The vehicle exited 84 at exit 1 and made a left turn onto U.S. Route 6 when it struck a guiderail and overturned coming to rest on its side.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries, says officials.

See Also: New York State Man Allegedly Fled Police On Farm Tractor

Police say that fifteen cows were able to escape because of the damage to the trailer. However, New York State Police said that with the assistance of local farmers, and other agencies, they were able to locate and coral most of the cows.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still six cows missing.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees the six remaining escaped cows to contact the State Police at Greenville at 845-344-5300.

See Also: Suspect Charged With Stealing New York State Police Vehicle