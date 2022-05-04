Some people may have been getting something a little more than just their mail delivered to them. In a plot that may remind some of TV dramas like Ozark or Breaking Bad, a manager of a post office is accused of using his work to help run an illegal drug operation, according to federal investigators.

Court papers indicate that investigators had been tracking the New York state man and his then-girlfriend (who is also a U.S. Post Office employee) for the past four years since they received a tip. One Assistant U.S. Attorney says the case "...includes guns, drugs and quite a lot of them.".

Investigators say the man had been seen intercepting boxes of drugs in the mail since 2018. WHAM says the suspect allegedly then would ship the boxes of cocaine and marijuana through the post office where he worked in Greece, NY. From there, he would bring the drugs to and from his home, where he would sometimes meet and hand off drugs to other individuals who were allegedly working with him. Looks like he had quite the sophisticated operation there.

McConnell Adams McConnell Adams loading...

Federal investigators say this may be part of an even larger ring, and that the suspect may be supplying other postal employees in other parts of the state. Officials say the drugs come from an unknown supplier in California, which were then shipped to Rochester and then sold within the state.

CreativaImages CreativaImages loading...

WHEC says a search of the suspect's home found $75,000 worth of drugs and an arsenal of guns, a bulletproof vest, five thousand rounds of ammunition and a Bushmaster rifle stamped with "for law-enforcement and military use."

WHEC says the main suspect was arrested in a Wegmans parking lot near the post office.