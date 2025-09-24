Woman In New York State Charged With Aggravated DWI/Leandra’s Law

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 9, at about 6:55 AM. troopers responded to the report of a one-car crash on State Route 22 in Hoosick. The driver was identified as a 24-year-old woman from Bennington, Vermont.

Man In New York State Charged With Aggravated DWI/Leandra's Law

Leandra's Law is a New York state law that strengthens penalties for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. The law was named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009.

According to the Westchester County Defense Attorney website, even if it is a first offense, the charge is a felony. The website also says that sentences can vary depending on many different factors and may include a "mandatory installation of an ignition interlock device", and a mandatory minimum of 1 year license revocation.

In this latest case, troopers said that two children under the age of sixteen were identified to have been in the vehicle at the time of the September 9 crash. Police say that the suspect was transported for medical evaluation, where a blood sample was taken to determine the alcohol and drug content of her blood.

New York State police report that the children sustained no injuries during the crash and had been turned over to a family member. Upon being discharged from the hospital, police say the suspect was processed, and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and a aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a child.

The suspect was issued an appearance ticket, and is due back in court in October.