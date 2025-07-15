Police say a woman from Orange County was arrested ad charged with aggravated DWI after a physical altercation on the road last week.

Offcials say the suspect was showing signs of intoxication, as she was witnessed fighting with another motorist after a vehicle crash. The woman was also traveling with two children at the time of the alleged incident, says police.

Leandra's Law

Leandra's Law is a New York state law that strengthens penalties for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. The law was named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009.

Rosenblum Law says that the only New York DWI offense for which a first-time offender is subject to a felony charge is “aggravated driving while intoxicated, with a child,” a class E felony defined as driving while intoxicated by alcohol or drugs with a child passenger aged fifteen years or younger.

Woman From New York's Hudson Valley Charged With Aggravated DWI/Leandra’s Law

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 10, at approximately 5:23 PM., troopers from Tarrytown were dispatched to Interstate 87 in Yonkers for a report of a two-car accident and a physical altercation between both operators.

An investigation determined that a Volkswagon Atlas, driven by a 35-year-old woman from Warwick was traveling southbound in the right lane when she was involved in a motor vehicle collision.

Troopers also say that prior to their arrival, a physical altercation had taken place.

While being interviewed, troopers say the suspect exhibited signs of intoxication and field sobriety tests were administered, which she failed. Offcials say that a further investigation revealed that two children were present in the vehicle with the suspect.

Police say they arrested the woman, who was processed and later transported to State Police barracks in Hawthorn where she provided a breath sample with a BAC 0.14%.

New York State Police say they have charged the suspect with felony Aggravated DWI (Leandra’s Law) and other violations. The suspect was issued tickets, and is due back in court in late July.

