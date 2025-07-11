When you got to go, you got to go. Police say a New York state man, who was arrested Sunday afternoon, was found to be way over the state's legal driving limit. Offcials says that the suspect was also busted for performing a lewd act in public view in a parking lot.

Alcohol's Effect on the Body

Lehigh Valley Live posted results using information from the the Prevention & Treatment Resource Press. One example they used, was if a 160 pound man were to register a BAC of 0.30, then they would have had to have consumed 11 drinks in one hour.

According to the McDonald Center at the University of Notre Dame, a BAC of 0.250 to 0.399% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and loss of consciousness. A BAC of 0.40% or higher could lead to onset of coma, or even possible death due to respiratory arrest.

Police: New York State Man Busted For Lewdness Was 4X Over BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 6, at about 4:00 PM, troopers responded to the report of an erratic vehicle southbound on I-87 in Clifton Park. Troopers located the vehicle matching the caller’s description, stopped in a parking lot off Albany Shaker Road in Colonie,

The driver was identified as a 45-year-old man from Ballston Spa, who troopers say was witnessed standing outside his vehicle urinating in view of the public.

Police say that the suspect was arrested for public lewdness, driving while intoxicated, and other traffic violations. The suspect was transported for processing, where police say he recorded a 0.32% BAC. That is four times over the state's legal limit.

The suspect was issued tickets, and is due back in court in late July. He was then released to a sober third party.