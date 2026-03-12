Temps to Dip 30 Degrees; More Snow in Hudson Valley Forecast

Not so fast. While it may have felt like spring over the past few days, the Hudson Valley is going to quickly tumble back into winter.

Earlier this week, the Hudson Valley emerged from a long, brutal winter with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s. As ice and snow began to melt across much of the region, many began opening their windows and putting out the deck furniture.

Sadly, the warm weather is not here to stay.

Forecasters say a sharp cold front is about to flip the script heading into the weekend. By the time Saturday and Sunday arrive, temperatures will be more than 30 degrees colder than what we experienced earlier this week.

Tuesday’s high in parts of the Hudson Valley reached almost 80 degrees, but rain that's moved into the region on Wednesday night will bring a blast of cold air as a weather system pushes through the Northeast ahead of the weekend.

By Friday, highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s. Saturday and Sunday look similar, with afternoon temperatures expected to stay in the mid to upper 40s.

That means a temperature swing of roughly 25 to 30 degrees compared to the warmth earlier in the week.

Snow Returns to the Hudson Valley

The same system bringing the colder air is also expected to bring some winter weather to portions of the Hudson Valley.

The National Weather Service says rain showers on Thursday could briefly change to snow before ending Thursday night. Little or no accumulation is expected, but it is another reminder that winter is not quite finished with the Hudson Valley yet.

Welcome to March in the Hudson Valley

If this forecast feels like a weather roller coaster, that is pretty normal for this time of year.

March is known for dramatic swings as warm spring air battles lingering winter cold. Here in the Hudson Valley, that often means one day in the 70s followed by a weekend that feels like February again.

So if you enjoyed the warm stretch this week, don't worry. We'll get back there again soon. But don't put those winter coats away just yet.

