Wings and Wheels for Warriors Rescheduled for Aug. 29

It's already been rescheduled once due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks as if the new date will actually be happening. The Wings and Wheels for Warriors Benefit will be on Aug. 29 at the Joseph Y. Resnick Airport, 199 Airport Road in Ellenville. The event, which benefits The Disabled American Veterans, will be held from 9AM-3PM. It is going to be a fun day for the whole family, and all for a great cause.

There will be muscle cars, antique cars, customs, planes, trucks, jeeps, bikes, and much more. Pre-Registration is $10, and day of show is $15. There will also be food, beverages, DJ Brian, family fun and more. There will be trophies awarded to the top 50 vehicles, and dash plaques to the first 150 entries.

Spectators get in for free but donations are encouraged. For more information about this year's Wings and Wheels for Warriors benefit, check out the event facebook page.

