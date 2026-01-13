New York Among Most Wine Producing States in 2025

Data reveals which states are America's top wine producers, with surprising contenders beyond the Golden State.

New Analysis Reveals Which US States Actually Produce the Most Wine in 2025

Key Findings:

New study ranks US states by annual wine production, revealing California produces over 609 million gallons yearly

California accounts for 82% of national wine production, followed by New York (4.45%) and Washington (4.35%)

Wine cellar expert explains how regional production trends influence consumer preferences and cellar design choices

According to a press release, when most people think about American wine, California immediately comes to mind. But the Golden State isn't the only place in America where wine flows freely. From the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast, winemaking happens in nearly every corner of the country, with each region bringing its own character and scale to the industry.

A new study from Genuwine Cellars, a global leader in luxury wine cellar design and construction, is revealing exactly which U.S. states produce the most wine each year.

While California still dominates the American wine landscape, Genuwine Cellars’ research shows that winemaking is far more geographically diverse than most consumers realize. The study ranks the U.S. states producing the most wine annually, and explains how regional output shapes collecting behavior, cellar-design trends, and the growing interest in non-California bottles.

“Wine production in America tells a fascinating regional story,” says Robb Denomme, founder and CEO of Genuwine Cellars. “Understanding where wine comes from helps collectors and enthusiasts make better decisions about what they store and how they build their cellars.”

The study analyzed annual wine production data for 2024-2025 across all U.S. states, measuring output in gallons and calculating each state's share of national production. The data, sourced from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, using official industry and government statistics, ranks states by total volume produced, revealing the concentration of America's winemaking industry.

Table: Top 10 US States That Make The Most Wine

Rank State Annual Wine Production (in Gallons) % of National Production 1 California 609,607,342 81.94% 2 New York 33,084,702 4.45% 3 Washington 32,373,972 4.35% 4 Oregon 17,091,139 2.30% 5 Kentucky 7,815,921 1.05% 6 Ohio 5,779,222 0.78% 7 Michigan 4,765,922 0.64% 8 Massachusetts 3,508,098 0.47% 9 Texas 3,281,365 0.44% 10 North Carolina 2,857,573 0.38%

Why Production Volume Matters for Collectors

For collectors, it’s important to understand production volume, because output influences bottle availability, vintage diversity, and long-term acquisition planning. High-production regions tend to offer broader allocations and price ranges, while smaller regions often produce limited-run varietals that require different storage strategies. These dynamics directly affect how cellars are designed, organized, and scaled.

California — 609,607,342 Gallons

California's dominance in American winemaking is overwhelming. At 609.6 million gallons annually, the state produces more than 81.94% of all wine made in the United States. This massive output comes from ideal growing conditions: warm days, cool nights, and diverse microclimates that span from Napa Valley to Paso Robles.

The state's wine industry benefits from decades of established infrastructure, world-class viticulture programs, and international recognition. These factors create a self-reinforcing cycle where expertise, investment, and reputation continue to attract both winemakers and wine lovers.

“California's production scale shapes the entire American wine market,” explains Denomme. “When you're designing cellars for serious collectors, you're almost always accounting for significant California holdings. The state's output means variety, accessibility, and a range of price points that appeal to everyone from beginners to connoisseurs.”

New York — 33,084,702 Gallons

New York takes second place with 33 million gallons, representing 4.45% of national production. The state's wine industry centers around the Finger Lakes region, where cool-climate conditions produce distinctive Rieslings and other varietals that stand apart from California's offerings.

The Empire State's winemaking tradition dates back centuries, and recent decades have seen renewed interest in New York wines as consumers seek alternatives to West Coast bottles. The state's proximity to major metropolitan markets like New York City also gives local wineries a distribution advantage.

“New York wines have carved out their own identity,” notes Denomme. “Collectors appreciate the regional character, and that diversity makes cellar curation more interesting.”

Why This Matters Now

The findings come at a time when American wine consumption is diversifying, with collectors seeking bottles beyond Napa and Sonoma. As emerging regions gain visibility, cellar owners are expanding their collections to reflect a broader range of American producers. The production data provides insight into how availability, supply, and regional identity influence buying habits and long-term storage planning.

Robb Denomme, Founder and CEO of Genuwine Cellars, Commented:

“The geography of wine production directly influences how people think about their cellars. When California dominates this heavily, it shapes collecting habits, so people build cellars around Napa Cabernets, Sonoma Pinots, and Paso Robles blends because that's what's available and accessible.

“But we're seeing a change in how collectors approach their spaces. More clients want representation from Washington, Oregon, and New York alongside their California bottles. They're building cellars that tell a broader American wine story, instead of just a West Coast one.

“Production volume matters for another reason: availability. States with larger outputs mean more options at every price point, which gives collectors flexibility in building diverse collections. Understanding these production scales helps people make smarter decisions about what they buy, how they store it, and how their cellars evolve over time.”

“As more states expand their wine industries, we expect to see collectors build cellars that reflect a broader American identity. This shift toward regional diversity will influence how cellars are engineered, from capacity planning to bottle-type accommodation.”

About Genuwine Cellars

Founded in 1995, Genuwine Cellars is a global leader in luxury wine cellar design, construction, and installation, with over 10,000 bespoke projects completed worldwide. The company blends artistry with engineering precision, offering custom solutions for private residences, restaurants, and commercial spaces.

From design and climate control to installation and finish, Genuwine’s sommelier-led team ensures each cellar preserves wine at its peak while reflecting the owner’s personal style.

Methodology

This study ranks U.S. states by annual wine production for 2024-2025, measuring output in wine gallons. Data was sourced from World Population Review, aggregated from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), state agricultural agencies, and industry reporting.

Each state's percentage of national production was calculated by dividing individual production volumes by the total national output, then multiplying by 100. States are ranked from highest to lowest based on annual wine production in gallons, highlighting regional contributions to America's winemaking industry.

