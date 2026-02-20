Two Popular Poughkeepsie Bars Set for Super Bowling Showdown

Super Bowling Showdown set to take place at Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie.

Bowling has always been in my family, ever since I was a young kid growing up in the Lake Carmel, NY area. Although I was never a good bowler, my mother was on a bowling league in the 80s called the Ball Busters, and for several years back in the 80s they would bowl every Friday night at Carmel Lanes.

I have lots of fond memories of going to the smoke-filled bowling alley as a kid. While mom and her friends were bowling I'd play arcade games and maybe get a slice of pizza.or maybe try to sneak into the Briar Patch next door to catch Richie Scarlet "The Emperor of Rock 'N' Roll" performing. Or there was always the Putnam Plaza that I could walk to to kill some time.

A bowling event is set tt take place in Poughkeepsie this coming weekend and it looks like a lot of fun, not to mention well worth the price of the ticket with everything that is included.

Arlington Grill

Arlington Grill Facebook Arlington Grill Facebook loading...

A Poughkeepsie staple, not only known for great drinks but also amazing breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Great Bloody Mary's too! Arlington Grill is a true hometown dive bar located at 770 Main St in Poughkeepsie and its been often voted as one of the Top Hudson Valley Dive Bars.

Shamrock Club

Shamrock Club Facebook Shamrock Club Facebook loading...

The Shamrock Club is a social club located at 76 Delafield St. in Poughkeepsie, NY. Founded in 1947, it consists of 100 members and the club can be rented out for special events



Get our free mobile app

Super Bowing Showdown This Sunday at Spins Bowl in Poughkeepsie

The Super Bowling Showdown will feature Arlington Grill Vs Shamrock Club on Sunday, Feb. 22. 5-man teams. Game starts at 1pm. $75 per person includes breakfast at Arlington Grill, bowling at Spins Bowl, 1 hour open bar at the Arlington Grill or Shamrock Club, and dinner at the Shamrock. Players must sign up at The Grill at Noon on Sunday. Games start at 1pm. Contact Gerri Dell at (845) 454-6564 for more info.

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo loading...

Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Bowling Ally in the Staatsburg Firehouse The Old Staastburg Firehouse (now Roosevelt Engine Co 5.) houses an abandoned bowling ally. Local Hudson Valley firefighters tell us that they believe the bowling ally was created back in the 50s and was used until the early 90s. Gallery Credit: Kurt Burns