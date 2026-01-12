New York Among Best States to Live the American Dream

New York Among Best States to Live the American Dream

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Of the top 10, six states are located in the Northeastern region of the United States.

A new study has revealed that the American Dream is alive and well in the northeast, with the Garden State, New Jersey, giving its residents the best chance of living the American Dream according to the data.

Also See: New York Among States Home to Most Creative Residents

The research from DuelBits analyzed all 50 US states across seven factors that are traditionally associated with the American Dream. These include: home ownership, college education, average salary, foreign-born residents, vehicle ownership, average debt, and life expectancy. This created an index ranking, listing each state in order from best to worst in terms of how likely they are to make the American Dream come true.

The results revealed that New Jersey gives you the best chance of living the American Dream, as the Garden State claimed a score of 8.72 out of 10. New Jersey has the highest percentage of its population born outside of the United States in the nation, at 25 percent. New Jerseyans also have the joint fourth-highest life expectancy in America, with residents living on average until 79.

Jersey guys and girls are also more likely to receive a college education, with 42.9 percent of the state population attending college, the third highest in America. With New Jersey being a popular state for New York City and Philadelphia commuters, it might come as no surprise that it ranks third-lowest in vehicle ownership at 917.55 vehicles per 1,000 residents.

However, 63.9 percent of New Jersey residents own their homes, which is significantly higher than in their close neighbor, New York (54.3 percent).

New York Ranks 6th for Living the American Dream

Of the top 10, six states are located in the Northeastern region of the United States. These include: New Jersey (1st), Massachusetts (2nd), Connecticut (3rd), Vermont (4th), New York (6th), and New Hampshire (9th).

On the other end of the scale, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas ranked as the states giving you the lowest chance of living the American Dream.

WPDH-WPDA logo
Get our free mobile app

The Top 10 States That Give You the Highest Chance of Living the American Dream:

Rank

State

Home Ownership %

College %

Salary $

Foreign Born Residents %

Vehicles Per 1,000

Average Debt per resident

Life Expectancy

Total Score

1

New Jersey

63.9

42.9

76,320

25

917.55

109,831

79

8.72

2

Massachusetts

62.4

46.6

83,050

18.8

1046.3

130,772

79.6

8.66

3

Connecticut

66.7

41.9

76,050

15.9

1068.29

110,272

79.2

8.49

4

Vermont

73.2

42.6

66,330

4.5

1310.68

89,972

78.4

8.29

5

Minnesota

71.6

38.8

68,880

9

1364.28

105,918

78.8

8.18

6

New York

54.3

39.6

80,630

23.3

762.36

93,760

79

8.17

7

Maryland

67.8

42.7

76,130

17.1

1089.41

128,998

77.2

8.13

8

Illinois

67.6

37.2

69,020

15.4

1232.07

87,090

77.1

8.11

9

New Hampshire

72.6

39.8

68,800

5.9

1208.79

107,965

78.5

7.97

10

Virginia

67.1

41.5

72,060

13.6

1288.34

126,747

76.1

7.78

16 Rockers Who Followed the American Dream and Became US Citizens

Born elsewhere, these musicians put in the work to become full American citizens for various reasons.

Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp

25 Locally Owned and Small Businesses in the Hudson Valley

Small and locally owned businesses are the heartbeat of any community, and here in the Hudson Valley, we’re fortunate to have so many shaping our neighborhoods with character and care. Each one carries its own story — from a shop sparked by an owner’s lifelong comic collection to a farm-to-fork destination named after a cherished family nickname. Here are 25 of the best, ready to inspire, delight, and remind you why shopping local matters.

Gallery Credit: Grayce Journick

Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH

More From WPDH-WPDA