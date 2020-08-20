Win Tickets to See Metallica In Concert From Your Car

Metallica is holding a historic, socially distanced concert that will be broadcast at drive-in movie theaters across North America on August 29. We want to send you and a carload of up to six friends to the show at the Hi-Way Drive-in in Coxsackie to experience Metallica the pandemic way.

Each ticket will also come with four sets of download codes for an MP3 version of their upcoming live album S&M2

All you need to do to enter is send us a message through the WPDH mobile app during weekdays from 7AM to 7PM saying that you're entering the Metallica Ticket Giveaway. You can enter once per day starting Thursday, August 20 and ending Thursday, August 27.

