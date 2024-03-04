Outlaw Music Festival Returns to Bethel Woods with All-Star Lineup; Enter To Win

This summer concert is the one you don't want to miss. The Outlaw Music Festival returns to Bethel Woods on July 6th with an all-star line-up, featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and many many more! Keep reading to find out how you can win a pair of reserved seat tickets to this incredible concert!

Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, Live Nation, and the Outlaw Music Festival Tour are thrilled to be back on the road again. “The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” says Willie Nelson.

“Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night”, said Keith Wortman (Co-Founder Outlaw Music Festival Tour), we are honored to present these once in a lifetime lineups all over the country.”

