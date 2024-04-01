Join Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on their Summer Tour on 7/21: Enter to Win

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo are making their way to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts together this summer on July 21st. Join them on their Funtastic Summer 2024 tour for a show you could win a pair of reserved tickets to with special guest The Vindys!

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are a highly acclaimed musical duo in the rock music scene and have achieved significant success in the music industry. Their enduring partnership both on and off stage has been a central theme in their music and personal lives.

Both of their influence extends beyond their own music, and they have inspired countless artists with their talent, passion, and resilience, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of rock music. Experience iconic hits like "Hit Me With Your Best Shot", "Heartbreaker", "Love Is A Battlefield" and more this summer.

Together, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have released numerous hit albums and have toured extensively, captivating audiences with their electrifying performances and timeless rock anthems. Their music continues to resonate with fans around the world, making them one of the most iconic duos in rock history.

