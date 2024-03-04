Tedeschi Trucks Band & Little Feat To Rock The Bethel Woods Summer Stage; Win Tickets

Whether you're a Rock, Country, or Blues fan - or a mix of all three - we've got the perfect summer concert for you! Tedeschi Trucks Band will be at the Bethel Woods Center For The Arts on August 25th, with special guests Little Feat and Margo Price.

Tedeschi Trucks Band(TTB) is a Grammy Award-winning 12-piece rock and soul powerhouse that holds the well-deserved reputation as one of the best live acts touring today. Led by husband & wife, guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR), TTB is known for its world-class musicianship and contemporary blend of a wide range of American musical influences that define their extensive catalog.

Since forming in 2010, TTB’s caravan has traveled countless miles to bring their music to audiences around the world. With a large catalog that spans rock, blues, jazz, and country, no setlist is ever the same, leaving their ever-growing fan base of all-ages returning again and again for electrifying performances. The band's shows are an eagerly anticipated highlight of the live music calendar — “nothing short of exhilarating” (Salon) — from sold-out multi-night residencies across America to tours through Europe and Japan, to their flagship annual summer amphitheater tours.

