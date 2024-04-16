Experience Alice Cooper at Palace Theater in Albany on 7/31! Enter to Win:

Alice Cooper is headed back to Palace Theater in Albany on July 31st! We have your chance to join him on his Too Close For Comfort Tour for free this summer:

attachment-0 (14) loading...

Legendary American rock musician who's known for his theatrical stage performances and pioneering shock rock is heading out on tour again. Alice Cooper has become an iconic figure in the rock world, influencing countless musicians with their unique blend of hard rock, glam, and shock value. His impact on rock & roll and popular culture is widely recognized, with his remarkable career marked by platinum albums, sold-out tours, and numerous honors and career achievement awards.

Beyond music, Alice Cooper has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films and television shows. He's known for his distinctive voice and charismatic presence both on and off the stage. Over the decades, he has maintained a successful career and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Pre-sale for this tour is happening right now on Ticketmaster, and all tickets go on sale Friday April 19th. Enter your information below and you could win yourself a pair for this summer's show in July! We'll contact you if you're a winner: