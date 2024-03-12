Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello are coming to Bethel Woods July 20th; Enter to Win

Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with the smooth vocals and infectious energy from Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello this Saturday July 20th at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts! Joined by special guests The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, this will be a night you won't want to miss, and we have your chance to experience it all for free.

Daryl Hall is a highly influential musician, singer and songwriter who has left his mark in the music industry. With hits like "Dreamtime" and "She's Gone", Hall is known for his ability to blend elements of different genres seamlessly which creates a unique and timeless sound that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Joining him will be Elvis Costello, another highly influential singer-songwriter known for his eclectic blend of punk, new wave, and rock music. With his sharp wit, clever wordplay, and socially conscious lyrics, Costello has crafted a vast catalog of songs that explore themes of love, politics, and the human condition.

